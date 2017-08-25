Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin user begged magistrates to send him to prison to help him overcome his addiction.

James Fawcett, of Staincliffe Road in Dewsbury, was ordered to co-operate with the probation service following his recent release from prison.

But he missed appointments with staff on June 21, July 20 and July 27.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 33-year-old failed to show for these after lapsing back into his heroin use.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe took the unusual step of asking them to send her client to prison.

Magistrates jailed him for 14 days, urging him to get his life back on track and take advantage of probation services upon his release.