A woman was confronted by a man who stood by her house smoking a cigarette – then tried to break in using a screwdriver.

Christopher Bower admitted to attempted burglary when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

In June the 45-year-old was jailed for five years after targeting victims who were asleep in their homes at night.

Magistrates heard that the latest offence occurred at an address in White Lee Road, Batley, on October 22 last year.

He approached the detached house, surrounded by an overgrown garden, from the front driveway and made his way around the back.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He smoked a cigarette, then pulled a screwdriver from his clothing and used that to attack a wooden window frame.

“He was disturbed by the owner’s wife and then made off on foot.”

CCTV cameras covering the property showed Bower trying to remove the beading from window frame.

The images were circulated throughout the Kirklees and then the wider Yorkshire area when no one recognised him locally.

Bower was subsequently identified by a probation worker and police officer working in Bradford.

The pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at the Huddersfield court via a prison video link.

Bower, formally of Glenroyd Avenue in Bradford, was found guilty by a jury at Bradford Crown Court of one charge of burglary with intent and one charge of attempted burglary.

The offences happened at two homes in the city in the early hours of July 28 last year.

Bower did not steal anything, being disturbed by a dog in one case, and fleeing from the other property when the alarm activated.

Sentencing him to five years in prison, Judge Durham Hall QC told him that he had an appalling criminal record, with many previous convictions including burglaries.

Mr Bozman invited magistrates to commit him to crown court for sentencing.

He said: “This case is aggravated by his recent history.

“There is greater harm because the victim was at the home address, there was a confrontation and he’s gone there equipped with a screwdriver.”

Bower’s solicitor admitted that there was an “air of inevitability” about the case going to crown court because of its seriousness.

Magistrates confirmed that their sentencing powers were inadequate and committed him to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

This will take place on September 7 and Bowers was formally remanded into custody as a serving prisoner.