A serial shoplifter has been jailed to give the community a break from his offending.

Patrick Harrington admitted to the theft at Sally’s Hair and Beauty Supplies on Wednesday (July 5).

He ran from the shop, which is based in the Ringway Centre on Beck Road, after taking a pair of hair clippers worth £400.

Harrington, who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody, tested positive for the use of cocaine following his arrest.

The 40-year-old, of Bradcroft flats in Bradford Road, also admitted to stealing bedding worth £80 from B&M Bargains.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that he was a long-term heroin user although his recent offending came due to his lack of finances.

He said: “He’s not had benefits now for one to two months and is struggling within the community.”

The court heard that Harrington had 176 offences to his name, including 106 for theft.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “It doesn’t look as though you are ready to cease offending and custody will stop you from committing offences for a short period.”

He jailed Harrington for a total of 16 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.