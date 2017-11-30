Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serial thief has vowed to change his ways after the tragic death of his girlfriend.

Dean Collins had more than 70 convictions to his name, including 30 for theft.

These were committed so that the 39-year-old could fund his drink and drug habit.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for two shop thefts and an offence of being drunk and disorderly in public.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained that the sudden loss of his girlfriend, who had a drinking problem, had forced him to evaluate his life.

He said: “It was an absolute tragedy. He woke up next to her and that clobbered him.

“The sad circumstances have really triggered a turn around in his life.”

Prosecutor Andy Wills explained that police were called to Wakefield Road in Huddersfield at 4am on September 26.

He added: “Members of the public complained that drunk Collins was running into the middle of the road, following them, swearing and acting aggressively towards them.”

Magistrates were told that he was arrested and following his release, an hour and a half later, he was caught stealing £78 worth of meat from the Co-op in Crosland Moor.

He ran from the store but a customer reported the theft from staff who checked the CCTV footage and identified Collins.

Three days later he stole four bottles of fragrance worth £163 from Boots in Huddersfield town centre.

Collins stuffed them in his jacket pocket and when caught told police: “I would have sold them for me and my girlfriend.”

He tested positive for the misuse of cocaine following his arrest for this offence, magistrates were told.

Mr Slawinski added that his client had a long-standing addiction to Class A drugs but recently swapped this for alcohol abuse and this was the cause of his recent offending.

He told magistrates that following the death of his girlfriend in October, Collins had turned a real corner and dramatically cut down on his drinking.

Mr Slawinski said: “This is the first time I’ve seen him free from drink or drugs when I’ve represented him in court.”

Magistrates handed Collins, of Clare House in Clare Hill, a 12 month conditional discharge.

He must still pay £78 compensation to the Co-op.

Magistrates told him that in order to stay out of trouble he will have to continue to comply with his existing community order.