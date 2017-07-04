Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A struggling teenager stole fragrances because he was too proud to ask his mum for cash, a court heard.

Billy Airey was caught taking three bottles of perfume from Boots in Huddersfield on Sunday (July 2).

The 19-year-old ripped the security tags off the bottles before discarding them on the shelves, Kirklees magistrates heard.

He then stuffed them in his pockets before being chased by security staff as he tried to leave the King Street store.

Airey, of Camm Street in Brighouse, had 27 offences to his name, including 19 for theft.

The theft put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence made for a previous shoplifting incident.

Mark Baxendale, mitigating, told magistrates: “He tries to find work but finding work when you’ve got the number of convictions he has is proving difficult.

“It’s not the case of him committing offences to fund a drug addiction, it’s due to his penurious state.

“In his lack of money his decision making is clearly wrong and he’s too proud to ask his mum for money.”

Magistrates activated the teenager’s suspended sentence, jailing him for a total of eight weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.