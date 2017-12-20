Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,400 properties across Huddersfield have been hit by power cuts in the last 24 hours.

On Monday night 454 properties in the HD1, HD4, HD5 and HD7 areas were hit by a power cut between 7.49pm and 8.54pm.

It was due to a high voltage fault in the overhead equipment.

The same problem affected 957 more properties in the HD2 area of Huddersfield this morning. Many businesses in and around Leeds Road were affected.

It was reported to Northern Powergrid at 7.19am and power was restored in phases to properties until 9.44am.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid explained they had to re-boot the system to get power fully restored.

They sent teams to explore the issues in both areas and added: “The power cut affecting properties has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable.”

The power cut hit homes and businesses this morning from

Leeds Road towards Deighton.