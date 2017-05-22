Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fan and businessman David Elliott has an early start tomorrow (Tues, May 23).

The boss of Skelmanthorpe-based camper van firm Wellhouse Leisure is embarking on a seven-day run with the aim of reaching Wembley Stadium on the afternoon of Huddersfield Town’s Premier League play-off final against Reading.

David, 45, who lives at Upper Cumberworth, will run the equivalent of a marathon each day to cover 185 miles.

He aims to raise £5,000 for the Huddersfield Town Foundation along the way through an online donations page and by selling advertising space on the side and back of his camper van support vehicle.

David, who has run multi-marathons in the past, will set off from the John Smith’s Stadium at 5am and plans to be at Wembley by 1.30pm on matchday. He’s hoping to get a quick shower and a change of clothes at a nearby hotel before watching the match, which kicks-off at 3pm.

His preferred route – shown in blue on the map – will ensure he has footpaths to run on for most of the route and will take him about 59 hours. Despite the reference to 179 miles, David said “zig-zagging” to avoid A-roads with no footpath would take it up to 185.

David said: “I had told a few people what I was planning to do if Town won the semi-final – then Danny Ward saved those penalties and that was it! It’s all good, though. I have been amazed by the response I have had. We have already had £3,500 pledged and Town have contacted each of their 100 commercial partners so I expect more pledges to come in.”

David admits he’s not in peak condition and added: “I have done these before – but at 16st 11lb and fitter than I am at the moment at 19st!”

David’s previous efforts have included a 10 marathons in 10 days endurance test to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

He said: “I haven’t done any running since the London marathon last month, so, with limited training, it’s going to be a big challenge, but it’s for a good cause, so as tough as it is going to be, I definitely aim to finish it.”

As for the match, David is confident. “I think Town stand a chance against Reading,” he said. “It will be interesting.”

To keep up David’s progress follow @astonchap on Twitter.