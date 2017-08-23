Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Air pollution limits are being breached close to homes at seven more sites across Kirklees.

Unacceptable levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) have been found in Huddersfield town centre , Edgerton, Ainley Top /Birchencliffe, Outlane, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury and Birkenshaw.

All the zones are where traffic jams are common or high volumes of waiting or slow traffic are the norm.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has now agreed to launch official Air Quality Management Areas (AQMA) at each site.

The decision means the areas will be monitored closer and attempts made to reduce pollution through either road changes or physical cleaning of the carriageways.

The need for action reveals air quality is getting worse in the borough.

Up until now Kirklees had just two AQMAs – at Leeds Road, Bradley and Scout Hill, Dewsbury .

Kirklees Green Party leader Clr Andrew Cooper said: “It’s two steps forward and seven back for air quality in Kirklees.

“It’s not anybody’s fault at Kirklees Council, it’s just the sheer volume of traffic that exists.

“The rising amount of traffic is something we need to address.”

Clr Cooper noted that the council currently only had one electric vehicle – a bin collection truck that is 10 years old.

Two more electric vehicles are on order.

He added: “We’ve done very little ourselves in leading by example.”

Clr Mus Khan, cabinet member responsible, said: “We know bad air quality is detrimental to people’s health.

“It’s really positive that we’ve identified these areas and that we catch other areas as early as possible.

She added: “We know traffic is the main culprit, this is why the main work has been around reducing congestion.”

Clr Peter McBride, said the most effective thing the council could do was improving traffic flow, not buying electric vehicles.

He said “intelligent” traffic lights made the most difference and the council had wide ranging plans to reduce jams on the borough’s worst roads.

The worst of the seven new areas is Huddersfield ring road, with all of its major junctions a concern.

The Shorehead junction is producing the highest NO2 readings, an area with a high level of traffic and pedestrians from Huddersfield University.

Here are the areas and the number of homes affected

At Ainley Top, maps produced by council officials show pollution levels are being breached close to 13 new homes off Lindley Moor Road between the Ainley Top roundabout and Weatherhill Road.

Homes on the north side of Lindley Moor Road are in Calderdale so not included in the report.

Homes around the top of Halifax Road between the Tesco Express and the roundabout are also at risk.

In Edgerton, homes around the Blacker Road crossroads are affected.

In Outlane, it is fewer than a dozen homes close to the M62 that are of concern.

In Heckmondwike, two small zones off the A638 Wakefield Road in the town centre are breaching levels, along with a small site at the corner of the A62 Leeds Road and the A649 Halifax Road.

Eastborough at Dewsbury is the second biggest pollution hotspot with more than a dozen premises off the A653 Leeds Road and A638 Wakefield Road, just outside the ring road, inside a zone where limits are being breached.

In Birkenshaw, the pollution concerns are around a number of homes overlooking the M62 and more than a dozen on the A58 close to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ.

The one existing AQMA at Bradley includes 79 homes around the junction of Leeds Road and Bradley Road.

Council documents say the large crossroads will be improved by 2021 in an effort to reduce pollution.

Meanwhile pollution levels at Scout Hill have fallen following a “deep clean” of roadside particles and its AQMA has been removed.

In July the government said it would allow councils to bring in road tolls in an effort to cut pollution at the 81 dirtiest roads in Britain – most of which were in London.

No Kirklees roads were on the list but five major routes into Leeds were named among the worst 81 in Britain.