Detectives investigating the death of 32-year-old man in Thornhill earlier this year have charged a further seven people.

Two men appeared at Kirklees Magistrates court this morning charged with the murder of Jonathan Binns - Jaelen Herlt and Khaleem Harris, both 20 and from Dewsbury, were remanded in custody.

Now a further six people have been charged with violent disorder, these are: Jonathan Newby, 21, Ryan Scaife, 18, Kallum Harris, 19, Ashley Longstaff, 19, Reece Hinchcliffe, 18 and also a 17-year-old male, all are from the Thornhill area of Dewsbury.

Another male aged 17, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

An 18-year-old male remains on police bail pending further investigation.

They will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on 1 September and all are on police bail.