Now Huddersfield Town have secured their place in the Premier League, we decided it’s time to shout out about why we as a town are premier league too.

Huddersfield is one of the largest towns in the UK, we’re near the top of the table for listed buildings, rural beauty and innovation.

Here’s seven reasons why Huddersfield is premier league.

Architecture

There are over 3,000 listed buildings in Huddersfield – the third highest number in the country. Over 200 of them are in the town centre.

The most iconic is Huddersfield Railway Station, designed by the architect James Pigott Pritchett and described by John Betjeman as the ‘most splendid in England’.

Castle Hill and the Victoria/Jubilee Tower

The imposing Grade II-listed Jubilee Tower sits atop Castle Hill. The site of an Iron Age hill fort, the tower is over 106ft tall and was constructed to mark Queen Victoria’s 60th Jubilee.

The Tower is open this Spring Bank Holiday week (until June 4); every Saturday and Sunday from June 10 to July 16; and every day in the summer holidays (July 29 - September 3). Admission is Adult £1.90, Child 55p, Family ticket £3.75.

Textiles

We were the hub of textile manufacturing with 22,000 people working in textiles in Huddersfield at its height.

Huddersfield Fine Worsteds and Huddersfield Cloth is renowned worldwide and cloth with the name ‘Made in Huddersfield’ has a premium.

We now have the Textile Centre of Excellence championing our textile heritage and future.

Industry & innovation

Huddersfield is renowned for its manufacturing – among them David Brown, the company historically behind tractors, gears and the Aston Martin.

Huddersfield University is now at the centre of innovation. Not only has the university spearheaded regeneration and become the town’s biggest employer, it is leading innovation via its 3M Buckley Innovation Centre.

Rural beauty

Set against the backdrop of the Pennine Moors and Peak District parkland, the Huddersfield area has some of the UK’s most stunning countryside on its doorstep.

Our villages in the Holme and Colne valleys are a gateway to rural beauty, from scenic walks around Scammonden and Digley reservoirs to wandering over Marsden Moor.

People

Huddersfield’s notable figures include Prime Minister Harold Wilson, the de Lacy and Ramsden families who led, funded and supported the town’s early development.

Key business players are too numerous to mention but include Lord James Hanson, David Brown and Thomas Broadbent, Graham Leslie, Nick Glynn, Ken Davy and Bob Cryan. Sir John Harman champions regeneration with the HD One project.

Dean Hoyle, already a successful businessman before he bought Town, led the recent development of the club and put the community at its heart. Town were the first football club to have a charity, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, on its shirt in a massive fundraising drive to support the life-saving YAA and the club’s Academy. It also launched the Huddersfield Town Foundation which, among other things, gives our kids a great start by providing breakfasts in schools.

Sport

Ok so we had to include it. Huddersfield Town’s promotion to the Premier League is the biggest, most exciting event to happen in Huddersfield. What else has brought almost 40,000 Huddersfield folk together in one single day?

And we have to name-check their sporting neighbours, the Huddersfield Giants, too. Our town is, afterall, the birthplace of rugby league.