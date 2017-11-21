Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A severe blaze gutted a house near Castle Hill earlier today.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield and one from Rastrick dealt with the fire at a bungalow on Hall Bower Lane at Hall Bower.

A fire service spokesman said crews were called to the scene at 3.49pm and were still at the wrecked property at 8pm as they damped down the flames.

(Image: Asadour Guzelian)

Around half of the house was on fire when crews reached the property. Crews wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using large water jets.

The spokesman said the fire is thought to have started in a tumble dryer inside an integral garage.

“The fire has gone through the ceiling of the integral garage, into the loft space and then out of the roof.”

There are no reports of anyone being injured.