A man convicted of exposing himself twice has appeared in court after allegedly flashing a woman at a Huddersfield retail park.

Bradley man Jasjeet Heer was arrested over the incident outside the shopping complex on Beck Road.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the victim had been shopping at Dunelm Mill at just before 4pm on Tuesday (August 1) when she was approached by Heer.

The 30-year-old allegedly exposed his genitals to her, causing her to rush back into the store to get away from him.

When she left a few minutes later, he allegedly exposed his private parts to her a second time before getting into the passenger seat of a car and leaving.

Heer, of Bent Lea, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody and did not enter a plea to the two charges of indecent exposure.

Last month at the same court he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after admitting to exposing himself to two of his neighbours.

One of the women was particularly distressed as she was watching her young son playing in the garden at the time.

Heer’s solicitor Fazaila Kauser explained that he suffers from Asperger’s syndrome and there was an issue over his fitness to enter a plea.

Kirklees magistrates adjourned the case until September 1 to allow him to be assessed by medical experts.

In the meantime Heer must live and sleep at his given address.

He was banned from going to a public place unless accompanied by probation staff or a family member.