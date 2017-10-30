Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex offender has been banned from entering several streets in Thongsbridge for two years – after leaving his underwear on a woman’s doorstep and demanding to use her trampoline.

Harry Trayte was also barred from Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and remaining at any shop or library when asked to leave by staff.

The two-year Criminal Behaviour Order was made to prevent the 23-year-old from future nuisance offending.

Trayte was last month ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after exposing himself to a member of staff at the Carphone Warehouse in Dewsbury.

He has since committed numerous offences, including causing a disturbance at Holmfirth Library, shop theft, failing to register his details with police and repeatedly running into the road when he was meant to be meeting his probation officer.

Trayte appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court where he was jailed after admitting to new charges of harassment and resisting arrest.

Trayte, currently of no fixed address, harassed a mother-of-three over a seven week period between September 1 and October 18.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the victim lived near to Trayte’s former home in Larch Avenue, Thongsbridge.

She’d never met Trayte before he started showing up at her home, leaving ornaments in the garden and knocking on her door but disappearing “causing her to think that she was losing the plot,” Mr Wills said.

He told the court: “A pile of clothes was left on her doorstep, including underwear and socks, and she discovered these belonged to Trayte.

“The day after this she found him scribbling with a stone on her doorstep when she returned with her children after school.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Then on the Saturday night he knocked on the door and asked if he could use the children’s trampoline in the garden.”

On September 7 he knocked on the door and when asked to leave he returned, throwing stones at the windows.

Three days later he stood in her garden in the rain with no shoes on and then stood outside in the early hours of the morning shouting, causing the victim’s children to become upset.

Then on September 26 he turned up at the pub where she worked and later threw items at her car.

Mr Wills said: “The victim became aware of Trayte’s convictions in the local newspaper.

“She knows he’s on the sex offenders’ register and that’s caused her some concern.

“She’s had to change her behaviour due to concerns for her safety.”

The court was told that police had to be called to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary due to Trayte throwing his arms around and being difficult.

Further officers were requested to bring him under control and prevent a further breach of the peace.

A previous hearing was told that Trayte suffers from mental health difficulties including a form of schizophrenia, but District Judge Michael Fanning said: “He’s choosing to offend rather than this being a symptom of his declining mental health.

“There is a significant number of incidences of him causing real disruption and he’d proved incapable of being dealt with within the community.”

Trayte was jailed for 16 weeks and made subject to the CBO to help prevent him from causing harassment, alarm or distress, for two years.

The order includes a ban on him entering New Mill Road, Station Road, Huddersfield Road and Woodhead Road, all in Thongsbridge.

He must not enter Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, except for by appointment or in a genuine medical emergency.

Finally Trayte is banned from remaining on any premises, including a shop, library or shopping centre, within South Kirklees when asked to leave by a member of staff.