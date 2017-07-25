Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex pest paramedic from Kirklees has had his suspension re-imposed.

Richard Senior, who was based at Dewsbury Ambulance Station, was first suspended for 12 months in January 2015 after he was found guilty of a host of distasteful sexual comments to colleagues.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) has now given him a further nine month ban after he failed to prove he had changed during an 18 month period of supervised working.

No new allegations have been made but the HCPTS said he still had not accepted the serious impact of his previous behaviour.

The incidents, dating back to between 2005 and 2013, include him making coarse sexual remarks to two female colleagues and inviting another female co-worker to join him for group sex.

He showed a female colleague an explicit photo of him taking part in a sex act and bragged about his conquests on several occasions.

He made a host of distasteful comments, including asking one colleague: “When am I going to be your sperm donor?” and saying to another: “I don’t know how I never banged you when you were younger.”

A former Club 18-30 rep, Senior also reportedly made lewd comments about a colleague’s breast feeding, boasted about his sex life in front of patients and commented out loud “just watching a*** go by” as a colleague walked past.

Senior was also found to have delayed attending some 999 calls by driving to emergencies without using lights and sirens if he considered they were minor.

Senior urged the disciplinary panel to let him work again but did not bother attending the hearing in London or participate via conference call.

In a written statement he said: “I have now had in excess of two-and-a-half years to reflect upon my actions, which did not affect patients, but former colleagues in the Ambulance Service, and feel nothing but remorse and guilt regarding such actions which caused such distress.

“I continue with a desire to return to paramedic duties, and have endeavoured to remain up to date with current practice, though feel this would be a hard road due to time spent away from duties.”

The HCPTS declined to give him a five year ban instead opting to suspend him again, saying it did not feel he could be trusted not to repeat his mistakes of the past.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed Senior no longer worked for them.

A spokesperson said following an investigation and disciplinary action in June 2013 he had been referred to the HCPTS.