Sexual harassment remains rife in Yorkshire according to a new survey.

Almost three quarters (70%) of 18-24 year old men and women who drink in bars, clubs or pubs surveyed said that they had seen sexual harassment on a night out.

More than two thirds (67%) of men and women said they expected women to be on the receiving end of inappropriate comments, touching and behaviour on a night out.

Worryingly, almost half (49%) said that they had been on the receiving end of some form of sexual harassment themselves.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The statistics are revealed in a new Drinkaware/YouGov survey which reveals the extent to which alcohol-related sexual harassment in Yorkshire has become a normalised part of a night out.

On the back of these findings, Drinkaware is campaigning to put an end to unwanted drunken sexual harassment and its normalisation.

The alcohol education charity aims to encourage witnesses to challenge the status quo by giving them information and advice on what to do if they see or suspect that someone is being harassed.

The three elements of the advice are:

Spot it - Is something dodgy happening?

Check it - Is it safe to step in?

Speak out - If it’s safe to do so, check in with the person being targeted: Are they OK? If not, try staff or security.

Janet MacKechnie, Campaign Lead for Drinkaware, said: “For far too many people, drunken sexual harassment is now sadly part and parcel of a night out.

(Image: Cathal McNaughton/PA Wire)

“Being drunk is no excuse to grab, grope or make inappropriate comments to strangers on a night out after a few drinks

“If people see someone being sexually harassed, asking them if they are OK can make a big difference – whether they’re a friend or a stranger.

“It can be difficult to know exactly what to do which is why Drinkaware is giving young people this information and advice in the hope that next time they feel more confident to offer support to someone.

“It’s time to put an end to unwanted drunken sexual harassment. Asking someone if they are OK and giving them support sends a clear signal that this behaviour is no longer going to be tolerated.”