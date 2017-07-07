Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire is one of the top ten counties for calls made over dogs locked inside hot cars, the RSPCA has revealed.

Some 195 calls were made in the region about dogs trapped inside baking vehicles last year, landing us tenth on the list out of 48 counties.

The animal welfare charity said they are seeing a huge increase in the number of calls made, with more than 2,000 about animals left in the heat received across the country last month alone.

The Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign is launched every year reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving animals in cars.

Dogs and cats can be left seriously ill, and even die, in cars on warm days – even with the window left open.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The RSPCA say temperatures can soar to more than double those outside in a car.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s important to remember not to leave any animal in a car or caravan, or in a conservatory or outbuilding, where temperatures can quickly rise, even when it doesn’t feel that warm outside.

“For example, when it’s 22C outside, within an hour the temperature can reach 47C inside a vehicle, which can result in death.”

The charity added that people who spot dogs clearly suffering and displaying signs of heatstroke in hot cars should ring 999.