This is the first picture of a woman charged with the attempted murder of her friend.

Shaunna Littlewood, 25, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court today over the alleged stabbing of Sarah Holden.

Miss Holden was found lying on a bed at Littlewood’s flat in Gladstone Court, Dewsbury , in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Huddersfield court heard.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that the 24-year-old had been stabbed 17 times.

Some of these were extremely serious, including a stabbing to the sternum which pierced the lining of the victim’s heart, she explained.

Magistrates were told that Miss Holden remains gravely ill and sedated in hospital.

Littlewood appeared in custody flanked by two dock security officers in a secure dock inside courtroom number one.

Dressed all in dark clothing with her long red hair hanging loose over her shoulders, she spoke quietly and only to confirm her personal details.

Littlewood was told that her case must be heard at Leeds Crown Court.

She will first appear there on August 8 and magistrates remanded her in custody.