A sheep was rescued from a river in Marsden and revived – with a taste of honey.

The woolly beast somehow ended up in the freezing River Colne and had to be hauled to safety by the shepherd and two passers-by.

The drama happened near St Bartholomew’s Church – known as St Baa-rt’s – in the middle of the village on Thursday night.

Gordon Bruce was heading for the pub when he saw a light down in the river.

He called out to see if someone was in trouble and realised the light was coming from a head torch.

It turned out his neighbour Fiona Thornhill and shepherd James Crawshaw were in the water helping a stricken sheep.

Gordon said: “James was down in the river wrestling with the sheep. It was really cold and the river, though not full force, was running quite fast.

“He wrestled the sheep to the banking and the three of us dragged it out.

“It was flat out so James hoisted it onto his shoulders and carried it over the hump-backed bridge and into the churchyard.

“It made for quite an iconic image – a shepherd carrying a sheep to the church at Christmas – but the poor animal was laid still.

“I went and got a jar of honey and I smeared some on its nose and it did nothing. Then it gave one lick. I wasn’t sure it was going to wake up then suddenly it jumped up and took off!

“I left Fiona and James talking and went to the pub. Only in Marsden!”

Marsden is notorious for its wandering sheep who often end up where they shouldn’t.

Gordon added: “I once came out of the Riverhead Tap pub, it was Easter, and there was this old chap walking a sheep on a lead.

“He said her mother rejected her as a lamb and he had brought her up. This was a tame, fully-grown sheep! Only in Marsden.”