Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed after cannabis plants worth more than £16,000 were found at his flat in Sheepridge.

Leeds Crown Court heard on Tuesday that officers searched the Sheepridge Road address of Curtis Darren Nelson in October last year and found two bedrooms turned into a cannabis farm.

Mehran Nassiri prosecuting said 18 plants were found in the first room which were about six weeks from maturity.

They were growing under seven lights which would produce a higher yield than using less lights, in this case an estimated yield of 1.89 kilogrammes with a street value of £16,200.

In the second bedroom there were 14 plants of about 30 centimetres in height and 136 plug plants from cuttings only eight or nine centimetres. Mr Nassiri said there was only one light in that room but the plants were obviously intended for future crops.

Officers also discovered the electricity at the flat had been by-passed and recovered digital scales and self-seal bags.

Nelson told police he used a substantial amount of cannabis himself and had not intended to sell any.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Georgina Goring, representing Nelson, said he had used cannabis from a young age and decided to try and grow it for himself and for a terminally ill relative who had lung cancer.

“He did extensive research online into the benefits of cannabis oil, that was what his intention was to make.”

She said he began with 18 plants then tried to grow more from cuttings: “He took guidance from YouTube how to set it up.”

“He was now trying to turn his life around and was working. He is also a freelance tattoo artist and has been using that recently to raise money for victims of the Manchester bombing, by applying the bee sign and sending the charge to the charity.

“He knows he did a stupid thing and is working hard to support his family.”

Nelson, 23, recently of Marlington Drive, Sheepridge, admitted producing cannabis and was jailed for 19 months.

Judge Christopher Batty told him: “This was a fairly sophisticated operation, there were nearly two kilogramme worth of plants in the first room, valued over £16,000 commercially.

“Cannabis is a very dangerous drug and causes mental health issues to many people who take it, particularly of the type grown in your property.”

“People who grow it on a commercial basis have to understand they will go to custody if convicted.”