Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The death of a man in a crash on a rural Huddersfield road is now being dealt with by coroners, police have confirmed,

A 55-year-old man died at the scene after the black Volkswagen CC he was travelling in crashed into a lamp post on Huddersfield Road, Shelley , on Monday evening.

Locals at the nearby Flying Ferret pub tried desperately but in vain to save the man using vital first aid skills, including CPR.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were also called to the scene, landing in nearby Shelley Cricket Club, but left soon after. It was not known whether the man was on board.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (Thurs) that a file had been passed to the coroner.

A post mortem will determine the cause of the man’s death.

No date has yet been set for the inquest to open but it will be in Bradford in due course.