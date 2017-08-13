Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A musical ensemble led by a Huddersfield man is set to record its debut album after striking the right chord with a crowdfunding campaign.

Percussionist Jonathan Mansfield, 20, from Shepley , set up 11-piece ensemble Elftet in 2015. The ensemble, made up of music students and graduates has been played on Radio 3 and New York’s main jazz radio station WBGO.

It has also made a music video with two animators from Cornwall and Australia, performed at the 606 Club in Chelsea and played in a masterclass with renowned jazz bassist Dave Holland.

Now a crowdfunding drive is under way to raise £3,000 to pay for studio hire and production costs for Elftet’s debut album. The recording will be at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire in September.

Supporters of the crowdfunder will get various rewards, including advance copies of the album, an exclusive download of recorded live tracks of the band, downloadable selections of Elftet compositions and the chance to visit the recording session. They’ll also get “thank you” credits in the album notes, private lessons and the chance to take part in a private duo concert with members of Elftet.

Jonathan began studying on the prestigious jazz course at the Royal Academy of Music in 2014 after being awarded a scholarship.

He took up percussion from an early age, mainly playing classical music, and played with the National Children’s Orchestra, before studying at Chetham’s School of Music. He also spent two summers at the Verbier Music Festival in Switzerland.

Since being based in London, Jonathan has been leading his own ensembles, composing and performing – mainly with Elftet. He also performs with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, which toured Germany in 2016.

Jonathan has also performed in a quintet led by Gareth Lockrane at the 606 club playing the music from the film ‘The Small World of Sammy Lee’, as well as touring with American saxophonist Chris Potter as part of the Inner City Ensemble.

Jonathan is also maintaining musical links with his home town.

He said: “Recently, I’ve been going into local music centres with a band called Jam Experiment to workshop some music I arranged for a youth big band. I have conducted Shelley Music Centre, part of Kirklees Music Service, playing a piece I arranged. They will be performing that piece at Marsden Jazz Festival in October.

“After making the album with Elftet, outreach is one of the key goals I hope to achieve with this band.”