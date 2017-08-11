Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A severely neglected Shih Tzu’s fur was so matted that rescuers couldn’t even tell it was a dog.

Missy was rescued from a garden in Ossett after her matted fur was reported to the RSPCA.

In a bundle of tangles and knots, she was taken to the vets where several pairs of clippers were ruined while trying to trim her fur.

RSPCA inspector Kris Walker, who investigated the complaint, said: “When I first saw Missy I couldn’t even tell she was a dog, let alone what breed she was.

“The little Shih Tzu was so matted she couldn’t see in front of her and would run around in circles as she only had limited visibility out of the side.

“I took her straight to Abbey House Veterinary Hospital in Leeds.

“The vets went through three sets of clippers in order to remove the hair from her body and, in the process, unearthed her collar which had become embedded in her fur.”

Missy then had to be put under anaesthetic as her face and feet were too sensitive to shave while she was awake.

In total, 2kg - the same weight as two bags of sugar - of fur was removed from the poor pooch.

In May, her owner was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal at Leeds Magistrates’ Court and received a lifelong ban on keeping any animal.

Missy spent about a month at RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield and district branch until she found a new home with dog-loving couple Jeff Noad and Christine Morris and their RSPCA rescue dog Poppy in Bradford.

Christine said: “Missy is really happy here. Although they started as strangers, she and my other dog Poppy who we’ve had for 18 months are made for each other.

“Both of them came from the RSPCA. They get on so well, it’s as if they had been brought up together.

“They eat, sleep and play together, have the occasional tussle and cuddle up in the car. Missy is the noisy one and Poppy is so laid back.

“They are the best things that have come into our lives.”

Missy’s story will be told on the new series of Channel 5’s Dog Rescuers on August 29.