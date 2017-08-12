Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist was spotted driving while disqualified only three months after he was banned following a police chase.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Mohammed Hussain decided to take his children on a trip to cheer them up but was seen driving in Trinity Street, Huddersfield, by one of the very officers who had previously pursued him.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said on March 6 this year Hussain received a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and an 18 month driving ban for dangerous driving on December 24, 2015.

That had involved a high speed chase through Heckmondwike at speeds up to 80mph. There were four passengers in the vehicle on that occasion and when he eventually stopped Hussain tried to run off but was caught and arrested.

On June 17 he was seen driving with children in the car in Trinity Street and the officer indicated to Hussain to pull over.

Ben Campbell, representing Hussain, said he realised he had been given a chance in March and had acted foolishly in driving on the day he was caught.

Since that case he and his wife had separated which had effected their children. He still had them with him on certain days of the week and decided to take them on a trip to give them some fun and make their situation better for a time.

He had work and would appreciate if he were given another chance, said Mr Campbell.

Hussain, 27, of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, admitted driving while disqualified and having no insurance and was jailed for a total of five months and disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Judge Neil Clark said the policeman’s attention was drawn to Hussain on June 17 not because his driving was anything out of the usual but because he recognised him from the earlier occasion.

He told Hussain he should not have been driving particularly with children in the car since he had no insurance either. There had to be a jail term, but he accepted he had done some of the unpaid work also imposed at the time of the suspended sentence so would not impose it in full.