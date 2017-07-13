Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best known pubs, The Beaumont Arms at Kirkheaton, is looking for a new landlord.

Regulars contacted the Examiner after finding the Church Lane hostelry shut. In October 2014 we reported that the 18th century village inn had recently been let to a new tenant following a £220,000 refurbishment.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A Punch Taverns spokeswoman said: “We are currently recruiting for an experienced publican to take on the opportunity at the Beaumont Arms. However, we need to find the right operator to ensure the pub can achieve its potential. We would like to apologise to the local customers of the Beaumont Arms and we hope to have the pub open and trading at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone interested should contact the recruitment team on 01283 501999.