Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirteen postal service workers were attacked by dogs in Huddersfield last year.

And although the number is down by 19% from the year before, there have been a total of 78 attacks in the past five years alone.

The figures have been released by Royal Mail, as they take steps to highlight the issue this week.

The organisation is launching its fifth annual Dog Awareness Week in the HD postcode area to encourage responsible dog ownership .

They said that 71% of attacks on postmen and women happened at people’s front doors and front gardens, and could have been prevented.

In 2014, postie Jason Lee was attacked while delivering in Meltham. Another postman was also attacked in the village last July, leading to a halt in post for several weeks.

Rob Jenson, Royal Mail’s Operations Director, said: “There have been around 13 attacks on our postman and woman in the HD area in the last year and over 2,470 across the UK. Some of these attacks have led to extremely serious and life changing injuries and this is unacceptable.”

The week-long campaign is being supported by Battersea Dogs Home ambassador Paul O’Grady, as well as the PDSA.

Dog wardens will be visiting a number of delivery offices giving safety talks to postal worker this week, although the Royal Mail are making a plea for owners to keep watch of their pets and visit www.royalmail.com/dogawareness for safety tips.