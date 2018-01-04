Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These shocking pictures reveal the consequences of getting behind the wheel when you’re tired.

The driver of this wagon was left seriously injured after the four-vehicle collision on the M62 near Huddersfield in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the eastbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 25 just before 2am after the collision.

The Scania breakdown lorry had collided with three other vehicles and debris was strewn across two lanes. An ambulance was also called and the male driver was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.

West Yorkshire’s Road Policing Unit tweeted pictures of the crash saying: “If there was ever an advert for not driving whilst tired, this is it. Serious, but not life threatening injuries.”

The wagon was recovered at 4.42am and all lanes subsequently re-opened.

Research by Think! states that almost 20% of accidents on major roads are sleep-related, and that such accidents are more likely than any other types to result in fatalities or serious injury.

The Government campaign advises against long journeys in the early hours of the morning unless absolutely necessary.

Those who must travel should find a safe place to stop, have a high-caffeine drink and have a short rest before continuing.