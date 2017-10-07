Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopkeeper has been so upset by a robbery at her Huddersfield newsagents she has decided to sell up, a court heard.

Recorder Simon Jackson QC was told of the impact of the raid at J&G Newsagents in Leeds Road, before jailing one of the two men involved today (Friday).

Lee Michael Haynes, 24, was found guilty of the robbery by a jury at Leeds Crown Court and admitted a further offence of handling a stolen phone.

The jurors heard Gurmeet Sivia was working in the premises on March 9, which she and her husband have run for more than 28 years.

Around 6.35pm two men entered, one of whom was Haynes who had his hood up. Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said Haynes selected an energy drink and handed over 50p which meant the shopkeeper opening the till to get change.

Suddenly the other younger man reached forward and pushed her forcefully in the throat area causing her to stumble back. He then reached into the open till and grabbed about £200 in notes before both left.

She called out to her husband for help but said by the time he got through from the back room the men had left.

Haynes told the jury in evidence he had only met up with the other man outside the shop. He knew him and said he had no idea that he was going to behave like that.

“I was shocked and I ran out. What he did was bang out of order.”

The jury rejected his account and after his conviction the court heard Haynes had previous offences of robbery on his record. The other man involved has already been sentenced to 32 months after pleading guilty.

Mr Littlewood said the newsagent described in a victim personal statement feeling afraid each time a customer now comes to the shop and making a decision to sell the business.

Christopher Moran representing Haynes said he had an unenviable record but he was not the person who used force against Mrs Sivia.

“This incident has left the complainant very scared and nervous of customers. She has run the shop for around 28 years providing a valuable service to the community and has now decided to sell because of this.”