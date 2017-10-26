Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter was arrested on his birthday after stealing meat worth £100.

Philip Downey, 37, admitted the theft, which took place at Marsden Co-op on May 23.

He was watched as he took an empty reusable carrier bag to one of the aisles and stuffed the items into it.

Downey then left the Peel Street store without being stopped but CCTV footage captured the whole incident, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “A member of the public called police and said they recognised him.”

Downey was arrested in September and tested positive for the use of crack cocaine, which he told the court he took because he was celebrating his birthday.

He said he sold the stolen meat to buy some alcohol.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained that Downey used to be addicted to heroin and now suffers from health problems.

This includes Perry Syndrome, a rare brain disease similar to Parkinson’s, and the medication he takes leaves him in a “zombie-like state.”

District Judge Michael Fanning sentenced Downey to an eight-week curfew.

He will have to reside at his address in Croftlands, Newsome, between 7.30pm and 7am and the curfew will be electronically-monitored.

Downey also has to pay £100 compensation to the store and £85 costs.