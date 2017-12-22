Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened a supermarket security guard with a knife when he caught him shoplifting, it is alleged.

Michael Williams is alleged to have pulled out the craft knife when he was confronted by the Asda worker.

The 36-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery and making threats with a knife.

The court was told that the incident happened at the supermarket’s Bradford Road branch in Huddersfield on December 5.

He allegedly pulled the knife on the store security guard when he challenged him as he and a female tried to steal some spirits.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on January 18.

Williams, of Wykebeck Road in Leeds, was remanded into custody in the meantime.