Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shopper has warned people to take care crossing a busy town centre street – after she fractured a knee tripping over a road hump.

Diana Britton said the raised section of road at the junction of Ramsden Street and New Street – intended as a traffic calming measure to improve pedestrian safety – was a danger to pedestrians because it appeared flat when approaching on foot.

The incident happened on December 21 last year – but Diana said she only decided to speak out after seeing another woman fall in the exact same spot last week.

Diana, 48, who lives at Marsh, said the woman, who was in her 60s, cut her head and nose after being sent sprawling onto the tarmac.

Diana said: “I helped pick her up and pick up her belongings. People were offering to send for an ambulance, but she said she was meeting her daughter at the market hall and left. I think she was embarrassed.”

Recounting her experience, Diana said she had been crossing Ramsden Street to head along New Street in the direction of Home Bargains.

“I went into town to buy a Christmas present for my grandson and I went flying over it,” she said. “The next day my knee was really swollen and my friend said I should go to hospital.”

An X-ray revealed she had fractured her left knee.

Diana added: “I had to wear a leg brace 24-7 for about six weeks and I spent Christmas on crutches.

“It’s not about compensation, otherwise I would have complained at the time. I wasn’t going to say anything until I saw someone else do the same thing.”

Diana, who has two daughters and three grandchildren, said: “When you go towards the road hump it looks flat. You don’t realise until you step on it. It’s deceptive. Just past that is the cycle lane and your mind is on the next obstacle which is the cycle lane.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council can confirm that the design of the plateaux (hump) complies with the specification and guidance given within the Highways Road Humps Regulations 1999.

“Neither the plateaux or the cycle lane are intended to be used by pedestrians as a crossing point and the design encourages pedestrians to cross the carriageway using the designated crossing points which are highlighted by lowered kerbstones.

“We would like to wish Mrs Britton a speedy recovery from her injuries.”