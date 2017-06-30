Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was appalled to discover shop staff had hidden same-sex wedding cards away from the public.

Gaynor Daw was shopping in the Card Factory at the White Rose Centre but couldn’t find a single card for two male friends who are due to wed.

She was told by an assistant that same gender wedding cards were stored “in the back” following complaints at another store.

Mrs Daw, a midwife who studied at Huddersfield University, was “appalled” the cards were being kept from view.

In an message to Card Factory Mrs Daw, 41, of Wakefield, said: “I was absolutely appalled when I visited your store in the White Rose Centre yesterday.

“I asked where the same gender wedding cards were kept and the young shop assistant went off into the back to find them.

“When I asked why they weren’t on the shelf with all the other wedding cards, his response was that they had had some complaints about people who did not agree with same sex marriage so they had to be kept in the back.”

Mrs Daw added: “Card Factory need to get with the times. It is 2017. All the other card shops have these cards on display.”

Card Factory has told Mrs Daw it was “really sorry for any upset this has caused” and that the issue was being looked into.