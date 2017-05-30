Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking signs have reappeared at Mirfield’s Tesco Express store – three years after supermarket bosses took them down following an outcry from shoppers and traders,

Signs advise that the car park around the store is for Tesco shoppers only, with a maximum stay time of 90 minutes and the threat of a £70 fine.

That’s down from the previous two hours – but an increase on the 20 minute parking time that was imposed three years ago. The fine still stands.

Councillors said they received neither formal nor informal notification about the signs, which went up in the last two weeks. However, one trader said he was given six weeks’ notice.

After initially expressing their concern traders in the town appear to have softened their stance. One welcomed the move, pointing out that it would prevent rail commuters from hogging parking spaces meant for local shoppers.

And another said he was broadly in favour of the signs, but that they should be re-written pointing out that spaces were for Mirfield shoppers rather than exclusively for Tesco shoppers.

Three years ago public anger prompted Tesco – which converted the former Black Bull pub into a supermarket – to axe the 20-minute waiting time and accompanying charges. Signs were removed six hours after being erected.

The new signs were highlighted by community group Mirfield Matters, which warned shoppers, “They are back – and don’t be caught out”.

The Tesco parking spaces are either side of unadopted road Princess Street, However, the street also provides access to other businesses and flats which have their own parking spaces.

So far no-one appears to have been ticketed.

Businessman Chris Sowerby, who runs Sowerby Bros Cycles and Fausto’s coffee shop, gave the parking plan his backing “provided it is administered correctly.”

He added: “The car park was being abused. People just assumed they had a right to dump cars there when they went into Leeds. This will stop that.”

Chris Ramsden, of Ramsden’s Butchers which has been trading in Mirfield for 100 years, warned the signs could put people off visiting the area.

“It should be a public car park,” he said.

Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt revealed the new scheme had been imposed without consultation with Kirklees Council.

Fellow councillor David Pinder added that fines were not legally enforceable as only the police and local authorities could issue them.

“It’s an invoice, not a fine,” he said.