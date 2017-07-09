Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shotgun owners in West Yorkshire were some of the most likely to have their licence revoked.

They were three times more likely to have their licence revoked than the average for England and Wales. The only area with a higher rate was South Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire saw 66 shotgun licences revoked over the last year, according to the Home Office.

It is the equivalent of 1% of shotgun licences on issue as of March 31 2017 being revoked, the second highest rate in the country.

For a firearm licence to be revoked the police need a good reason. Grounds for being revoked might be because the user is deemed unfit to be trusted with a firearm, they pose a danger to public safety or they no longer have a good reason for holding a firearm.

There are 259 fewer licensed shotgun owners in West Yorkshire than there were in 2015.

This follows the national trend, as there are 1% fewer licensed gun owners in England and Wales than there were last year.

Despite this downward trend, West Yorkshire had 409 more weapons registered this year than there were in 2015.

As you can have multiple shotguns or firearms under one licence the number of people owning weapons is fewer, as on average each certificate will cover two firearms.

Only 2% of applications for firearm and shotgun certificates were refused by the police in 2016/17.