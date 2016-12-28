Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Labour leader of Kirklees Council has called for a public debate over the future of a prized piece of art that could be worth up to three times its estimated value of £19.5 million.

Clr David Sheard said it was time to consider selling a 1940s painting by Francis Bacon, owned by the council, that is too valuable to be exhibited locally and spends the majority of its life in storage.

He was speaking after London art experts said current auction prices mean the painting, Figure Study II, could be worth up to £60 million.

Auctioning the piece, which was donated to Batley in the 1950s, could be the answer to Kirklees’ cultural nightmare.

“The Labour group has not considered selling this painting,” said Clr Sheard. “It has not been part of our budget considerations.

“I would be more interested in loaning it out to other museums so that they can pay the insurance costs. The security is costly as well.”

But after learning that Bacon’s works are making huge prices at international auction houses Clr Sheard said it was time for a serious discussion about whether the painting could – or should – be sold off.

“Speaking as the leader of the council I think we should know all the facts and look at all the options that are there,” he said. “It’s time to start the debate.”

Following austerity cuts that have forced Kirklees Council to close two museums and plan the closure of a third, the Bacon painting has been revealed to be the multi-million pound “superstar” of the borough’s art collection.

Because it is expensive to insure it can only be exhibited within the secure environment of Huddersfield Art Gallery. Currently it is hidden away in the gallery’s vaults. It has also toured extensively since 2000. Most recently it was on display at Tate Liverpool.

What’s more, because it was gifted by the Contemporary Art Society to Batley’s Bagshaw Museum in the 1950s, a restrictive covenant allegedly prevents it from being sold.

Simple mathematics shows that selling the painting at auction could fund Kirklees’ museums and galleries for decades to come.

And with Bacon’s paintings rocketing in value since his death in 1992 – in November 2013 a Bacon triptych depicting artist Lucian Freud fetched £90 million, becoming the most expensive artwork ever sold at auction at the time – other figures on the council believe it is time to put the piece up for sale.

Andrew Cooper, Green councillor for Newsome, said: “In the dire circumstances the council finances are in we have to consider selling artworks that the council has. We have got to look at using any money that we realise from it to protect essential council services.”

The notion of selling the Bacon painting has previously been met with howls of outrage by art lovers.

Yet the millions that would cascade into the authority’s coffers could potentially fund the re-opening of Dewsbury Museum and Red House Museum, safeguard jobs, and repair and revive Tolson Museum in Huddersfield.

Blocking the sale is the Contemporary Art Society, which claims the covenant prevents the artwork being sold.

A spokesman said: “The painting was a conditional gift from the Contemporary Art Society and the conditions of the gift means that it cannot be sold. This is in line with the Art Council’s museum accreditation policy.”

In 2014 Northampton Museum sold a 4,000-year-old limestone statue of the Egyptian god Sekhemka at auction for nearly £16 million to help pay for an extension.

It was later penalised by Arts Council England, which ruled the sale breached the accredited standards for how museums manage their collections. Arts Council England withdrew its accreditation, rendering the local council ineligible for a range of arts and grants funding.

Art dealer David Messum, of Messum’s Gallery in London, said there was “a lot of silly money” swirling around the art world and that £19.5m was a conservative estimate of the painting’s value.

He said judging by evidence of other recent high value auctions it could be worth double or even triple its current valuation.

“There is big money around for Francis Bacon at the moment because a Francis Bacon is a prized possession,” he said.

“There are one or two opportunities a year for these. It’s going to fetch a steep price and above estimate.”