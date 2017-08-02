Councillors will have to consider whether lap-dancers should wear G-strings.
Currently lap-dancers working in Calderdale can only strip down to a non-transparent G-string.
But a new policy is being considered and a request has been made by a lap-dancing club for dancers to be able to fully remove all clothing.
The owner of La Salsa in Halifax has told Calderdale Council: “All our dancers are coming from neighbouring towns like Leeds and Manchester where the dancers are allowed to remove their G-string.
“Every week we have to re-train the dancers with our policies and need to keep going onto the dance floor in front of customers to warn the dancers to keep their G-strings on.”
La Salsa added that customers ask for a refund when they “do not get the service they expected” due to dancers not being allowed to take their G-strings off.
They added that it had created tension and led to fights.
Councillors will consider if Calderdale should alter its policy when it considers a wider policy for the licensing of sex establishments.
If Calderdale councillors agree, it will bring them into line with other local councils, including Kirklees.
A similar bid to allow dancers to perform nude during lap dances at the Halifax club was rejected in 2014.