Councillors will have to consider whether lap-dancers should wear G-strings.

Currently lap-dancers working in Calderdale can only strip down to a non-transparent G-string.

But a new policy is being considered and a request has been made by a lap-dancing club for dancers to be able to fully remove all clothing.

The owner of La Salsa in Halifax has told Calderdale Council: “All our dancers are coming from neighbouring towns like Leeds and Manchester where the dancers are allowed to remove their G-string.

“Every week we have to re-train the dancers with our policies and need to keep going onto the dance floor in front of customers to warn the dancers to keep their G-strings on.”

La Salsa added that customers ask for a refund when they “do not get the service they expected” due to dancers not being allowed to take their G-strings off.

They added that it had created tension and led to fights.

Councillors will consider if Calderdale should alter its policy when it considers a wider policy for the licensing of sex establishments.

If Calderdale councillors agree, it will bring them into line with other local councils, including Kirklees.

A similar bid to allow dancers to perform nude during lap dances at the Halifax club was rejected in 2014.