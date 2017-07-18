Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Should councils pay someone to move for a job?

One local authority has done that, paying £5,000 over two years to one employee.

They offered an unknown member of staff

£3,222 in relocation expenses in 2014/15 and £1,778 in 2015/16.

Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale Council’s chief executive, explained: “Like other councils, there are circumstances where Calderdale Council is prepared to help employees with certain relocation expenses in line with our policy; for example, when a newly appointed employee has had to move house as a result of accepting a job with us and in order to carry out their role effectively.

“Offering this support helps us to attract the best possible candidates and to progress important work which has far-reaching benefits for Calderdale.

“Eligible expenses could include removal costs and temporary accommodation until a permanent home is found. We have a limit for the payment of relocation expenses, and the expenses will be paid back if an employee leaves within a certain time, in line with the policy and contractual obligations.”

The Examiner asked local councils for details of expenses paid to senior managers, from chief executive down to ‘heads of service, and the figures emerged in their response.