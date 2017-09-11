Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A DRIVER who crashed into a wall while more than twice the legal limit admitted that he should have got a taxi home.

Police witnessed the smash at the junction of Back Lane and Station Road in Holmfirth on August 20.

The officers spoke with the driver, John Dawson, who was observed slurring his speech and staggering from his car.

He was arrested following a positive roadside breath test and taken to Huddersfield Police Station, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Further breath tests revealed that he had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Police also found a small bag of cocaine on the window cleaner during a search at the police station.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit and possession of a class A drug.

He admitted that he’d drunk five pints of San Miguel and should have got a taxi home from the pub.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe told magistrates that he had been out of trouble for 15 years.

She added: “He accepts making the wrong decision to drive home, losing control and colliding with a wall.

“Fortunately for him he wasn’t injured and neither was any other party.”

Magistrates banned Dawson, of Field Road in Holmfirth, was banned from driving for 18 months.

He was fined £238 and told to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

The forfeiture and destruction of his cocaine was ordered.