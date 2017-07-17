The video will start in 8 Cancel

While most fans have welcomed Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor Who, not all reactions have been positive...

It was announced over the weekend that the Huddersfield-born actor, 35, will take on the role of the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord.

The actor she replaces, Peter Capaldi, and the TV show’s former stars Billie Piper and Karen Gillan were among those who called for a woman to take over the Tardis.

But some viewers – mainly men – criticised the BBC’s momentous decision, claiming the broadcaster made the move to be seen as ‘politically correct.’

Posting on Facebook, Richard Langford wrote: “The role has always been grandfather-like.

“I used to love the show but lost interest a couple of years ago because as the Beeb were using it as a left wing political football. This casting is just the latest extension of that.

“I hope she does well in the role but all this PC nonsense is what puts me off.

“A decent storyline might recover the show, otherwise it’s doomed and no actor – male, female or other – is going change that. However, I note the lead director type has also changed and perhaps the new person may have some good ideas...”

An outraged Gerry McDonnell said: “Not far down the line will be the one-legged transvestite ethnic minority doctor. PC madness strikes again.”

Darren West said: “The doctor should never be female, in my opinion. Have strong supporting characters, yes (River Song, Amy Pond, Bill), but the doctor should never be female.”

Paul West Longstaff echoed their views, sarcastically saying: “Female James Bond next.

“In fact, let’s change the lead roles in the biggest fictional story of all time and make God and Jesus women too.

“I’m passionate about women’s rights and equality but some things should be left where they are.”

But Owen Chambers hit back and put the men in their place: “Today’s meltdown on the internet is a thing of beauty to behold.

“Grown men, in their thousands, crying like babies. Upset because – although they can accept someone flying to different places (and times) in a 1950s police box that somehow has infinite space inside it, with little assistance but from a ‘sonic screwdriver’ – they can’t accept that that someone is a woman. Because that isn’t credible.

“If this bothered me, I’d fully understand if nobody ever asked me to babysit again.”

Gabriel Chase sarcastically added: “That’s because time travelling aliens with two hearts and functional immortality aren’t allowed to have vaginas...”