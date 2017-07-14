Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Support has flooded in from around the world for Scott Laplanche, the male shop worker who was ordered by bosses to remove make-up.

Scott, 20, has been overwhelmed with compliments from Denmark to China after he posted his frustrations on Facebook last week. His post has since been been liked 21,000 times, shared more than 3,000 times and received more than 2,700 comments, the majority of them positive.

Student Scott, from Wakefield, has worked at Currys PC World since last year and says management had no issues with his make-up until recently.

“There isn’t any make-up policy at work,” he explained. “Also, a lot of my female colleagues wear more make-up than I do.

“With that in mind, I’ve been working here for about eight or nine months and I’ve never been reprimanded on my make-up before. Actually quite the opposite. Some managers have supported me and complimented my make-up.”

However Scott’s store has recently undergone new management, which led to a stand-off.

“Earlier on in the week I came to work as my fabulous self and was told to take off my make-up. I was quite shocked. After I refused, I’m getting told to tone it down? Excuse me? Tone it down? You can’t tone down a masterpiece.”

He questioned whether the instruction was discriminatory and vented his frustrations on social media.

He wrote: “Obviously I’m not going to take off my make-up when all my other (female) colleagues are able to come to work as their fabulous selves.

“I might understand if my hair was dyed bright red (which some of my colleagues have). I might understand if I had bright blue eyeliner on (which some of my colleagues do). I might understand if I came to work with bright green lipstick on (I’d be worried if any of my colleagues did). (Btw every colleague’s looking fabulous with their own look. I’m just illustrating my point).

“So here I am on Facebook (classy me).”

He ended with a plea for tolerance, which struck a chord with many Facebook users around the world.

“But guess what, this is 2017, a time of year where we celebrate Pride throughout summer and I look hella hot so deal with it! It’s wrong to blatantly discriminate for whatever reason that may be.”

A spokesman for Currys PC World said: “This was a local store level misunderstanding that is being dealt with internally. Scott takes pride in his appearance and Currys PC World is proud of its diverse workforce.”