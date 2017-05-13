Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s game on in Mirfield next week thanks to a new ‘retro’ club.

The Game-On Table Top Board Games Club will hold its first meeting at Mirfield Library on Wednesday, May 17 (7pm-9.30pm).

Like-minded people aged from 18 to 80-plus are invited to play board games dating back decades, from Monopoly to Battleships.

The club is the brainchild of toy shop boss Paul Kerfoot, who runs Emag in Nettleton Road, Mirfield.

Paul said: “It’s all about spending an enjoyable evening with like-minded friends. Not all games are best played on computers!

“Sit round a board, move a piece and watch your opponent’s reaction. We can also have a laugh and a debate.

“Dust off the cobwebs, travel back in time and rediscover a happier childhood. Dig out your old board games and let’s start playing again.”

The group will be chaired by former Mayor of Mirfield Clr David Pinder.

