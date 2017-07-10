Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees has some of the sickest teachers in England, with each one taking an average of nearly six days off a year due to illness.

The figures come from the Department of Education’s newly-published teacher “Census” for the academic year 2015/16.

It shows Kirklees’ 4,169 teachers took an average of 5.6 days off because of sickness over that time – more than anywhere else in England apart from Bury (6.1 days), Durham (5.9 days) and Derby (5.8 days). Northumberland topped the list with 6.4 days.

The national average was just 4.1 days. The figure was as low as 2.5 days in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Calderdale, unlike Kirklees, was below the national average. Teachers there took an average of just 3.9 days off sick.

Nationally sickness absence among teachers was revealed to be slightly lower than for other professions. Figures published recently by the Office for National Statistics showed the average number of sick days for all workers fell to 4.3 days in the UK last year. As recently as 1993 it was as high as 7.2 days. It is now at its lowest rate since at least the turn of the century.

Coughs and colds account for around a quarter of days lost, with musculoskeletal problems (such as back pain) at 22.4% and mental health issues at 11.5%.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We work closely with our family of schools to support them in reducing levels of sickness absence.”