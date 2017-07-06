Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world will be watching so seize the moment!

Huddersfield Town commercial director Sean Jarvis is urging local businesses to seize the opportunities created by the club’s new-found Premier League status to promote themselves and the wider area to football fans across the UK – and a global TV audience of billions.

Sean said the club was open to suggestions as to how it could help local firms promote themselves via the international language of football.

“Huddersfield Town is Yorkshire’s only representative in the Premier League,” he said. “We are in a global arena playing some of the world’s biggest ‘brands’ and to the people and businesses in his area I say ‘don’t miss this opportunity’.”

Town will feature in a minimum of 10 televised matches during the coming season – with Premier League games set to attract a worldwide audience of about 2.8bn. Broadcasters covering Town games will include Japanese TV, which has camera crews at every Premier League ground.

Sean said the club expected to host more visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland following a commercial deal last season with international heating systems manufacturer Viessmann.

“Viessmann are interested in talking to our commercial partners and finding out what Huddersfield is all about,” he said. “When they came here last year they felt very comfortable and enjoyed the experience.”

Sean said the club continued to recognise the firms which have supported Town over the years and its home-grown commercial partners – despite the arrival on the scene of businesses such as new shirt sponsor OPE Sports, part of global betting brand Opebet.

Town has also been talking to Yorkshire businesses about promoting themselves to the American and Middle Eastern markets and figures from the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership.

Sean said there were plans for the boardroom at the John Smith’s Stadium to include displays of Huddersfield-made products such as worsted cloth to impress visiting club chairmen and directors – while the club might also be able to stage mini-exhibitions on matchdays featuring local firms.

And he urged companies to be proactive in promoting a positive image of the town, including the town centre.

“It’s not just the world’s media, it’s people from all around the UK who will be coming to Huddersfield,” he said. “We will have 25,000 people here on matchdays,

“It’s an opportunity for the bars, restaurants and hotels to welcome them and give them a good time.

“Let’s create the right first impression.”