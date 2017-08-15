Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into a home armed with a knife.

The alleged incident happened at an address in Sugar Lane, Dewsbury, on May 13 and Lee Senior, 32, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article, namely a large cake knife, and also accused of damaging property including two windows, doors, a toilet seat, table, garden pots, window blinds, a television and a lamp at the house.

He was assisted throughout the court proceedings by a sign language interpreter.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him that the case was so serious that it must be dealt with by crown court.

Senior, of Chatsworth Terrace in Earlsheaton, will appear there on September 12 and was remanded in custody.