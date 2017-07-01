Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This weekend you could do something that just might save a life.

The Huddersfield Daily Examiner is part of Trinity Mirror and the Mirror is leading a campaign to boost the number of organ donations.

The Mirror is calling for a change in the law which would mean consent from people to donate their organs after death was presumed – unless someone opts out.

At the moment, adults who want to donate their organs after death have to opt in through the donor card system.

But 10,000 people in Britain need an organ transplant, including 182 children. One thousand die every year waiting for the second chance that never came.

We can do more to help them.

Wales already has an opt out system. Scotland now plans to do the same. We believe England and Northern Ireland should change the law too and give patients the best chance to survive.

Sign this petition at #OptOut and help Change The Law For Life.

And in Huddersfield we have seen the difference organ donation can make.

Sandra Partington from Huddersfield had a new kidney 30 years ago – and she’s not the only member of her family to have had a successful organ transplant.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She was a young mother when her kidneys began to fail.

By the time she was admitted to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary she was so ill that husband Kevin was told she might not make it through the night.

But survive she did – thanks to modern medical technology and, ultimately, the gift of life from an anonymous kidney donor who died in a car accident.

The Partington family has another reason to be grateful for transplant technology as Sandra’s youngest daughter Kate, who gave birth to her first baby last year is also a kidney transplant patient after she received a living donation from a close friend.

It was when Kate started going into kidney failure that the family discovered the reasons behind Sandra’s illness.

A research study found that Sandra and Kate are carriers of a rogue gene.

Sandra is an enthusiastic supporter of the NHS organ donation register (www.organdonation.nhs.uk) .

She said: “I think there should ideally be an opt-out scheme because even if you carry a card your family can override the decision – not many people realise that. Fortunately, you can register online and then you’re in the database.”