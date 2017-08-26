Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re a premier town with a Premier League team!

That’s the message emblazoned on new ”Welcome to Huddersfield” signs placed on strategic routes into the town.

Following the Terriers’ Sky-televised 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday, the town is already attracting growing national and international attention.

The blue-and-white signs, also bearing the Town crest and Kirklees Council logo, have gone up at seven prominent locations.

They are: A643 New Hey Road, Brighouse (330 metres south west of the Rastrick signals); A6107 Clough Lane (400 metres east of the Rastrick signals); A641 Bradford Road (500 metres north of Fixby roundabout); A62 Leeds Road, Cooper Bridge; A643 Lindley Moor Road/Outlane roundabout; A643 Brighouse Road/Ainley Top roundabout; and A643 Lindley Moor Road (175 metres west of Ainley Top roundabout).

Banners resembling supporters’ scarves have also gone up around St George’s Square proclaiming: “Welcome to Huddersfield. Premier for business.”

The club also has banners on lamp posts along Leeds Road approaching the stadium with the message: “We are Town” which also depict the Premier League emblem and the new Terriers logo designed by Birstall-based marketing agency Fantastic Media.

The signs were a joint initiative between the club and Kirklees Council and Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said: “The club's promotion to the Premier League is a landmark event that will go down in the history of both the football club and of the town.

“The people of the town are really proud of what the club has achieved, and likewise the club are really proud to be a part of the town.

“What better way to celebrate the success and display our immense pride than by painting the town blue and white?”