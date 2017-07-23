Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known bus drivers is hanging up his keys for the last time after three decades’ service.

Inderpal Randhawa has worked for First Bus Service for 30 years as a driver and in his newsagent on Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

He said: “I have enjoyed working with the public and met some wonderful people along the way. I have also enjoyed working with my colleagues at First Bus and made some good friends. The management have always been supportive and helpful during my 30 years’ service.”

He has also achieved a lot for the community and garnered several community awards along the way.

He won the Yorkshire Unsung Hero Award in 2006 which was broadcast on ITV and also won the Huddersfield Examiner Community award for supporting the Sikh Community, interfaith and charities.

He has worked tirelessly for the Sikh Community and the Interfaith Council in Huddersfield. Inderpal was also a chairman of the Interfaith Council Huddersfield, a member of Indian Works Association and Kirklees Racial Equality.

His community work has led to him rubbing shoulders with royalty and political leaders.

He has had dinner and tea on two occasions with the Queen, and he has also met Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prime Ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May and many leading politicians.

His retirement presentation was attended by the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale and her consort Robert Iredale. Also attending was former mayor Clr Eric Firth and Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker.

The Mayor presented him with a plaque to mark his 30 years of service.