Huddersfield Town have a new anthem as they enter the Premier League – and the local duo behind the song hope fans will sing it loud and proud.

Local two-piece band LewRey – aka vocalist/lyricist/pianist Lewis Reynolds and drummer Ian Walker – recorded Here To Stay as a gift to the Terriers who they have both followed since childhood.

And the track, due to be launched next month, looks set to be adopted by the club ... if supporters give it their blessing.

One of the first to hear the melodic crowd-pleaser was Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis. He called it “absolutely brilliant” adding: “I’m confident it will go down really well with HTAFC fans and music lovers in general. The song firmly puts across our intentions for this season! #HereToStay.”

Lewis, from Flockton, and Ian, from Shepley, both 22, met as students at Shelley College. Both were at Wembley on May 29. Lewis said the experience of seeing Town promoted to top-flight football was “unbelievable”.

But he points out that the song began life even before the Premier League dream became a reality.

He said: “We were discussing potential releases. Halfway through the season I had a funny feeling that they were going to go up. I don’t know how but I was right. The song was finished well before the season ended.

“Rather than be a promotion song I want it to be a message of what we want to achieve in the top tier of football. We’re not a rock band and that’s what you often get from a football anthem. It’s a joyful celebration, not dark or territorial.”

Among the lyrics are the following lines:

That day is today

That night is tonight

We know that our future is bright

(Forever we bleed blue and white)

The success of the track now rests with true blue-and-white fans. Lewis says he and Ian would be “beyond thrilled” if they could play it live at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He added: “We’ve had nothing but really good feedback from the club and that they would be happy to adopt Here To Stay as an anthem as long as the fans take to it.

“We want the die-hard Town fans to be moved by it and to be singing it when we are at away matches.”

Ian added: “We know how much the fans and atmosphere can influence the players’ energy on the pitch so we hope the fans embrace the song and make it their own.”

‘Here To Stay’ will be available for download from next week.