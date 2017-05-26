The video will start in 8 Cancel

This is the bizarre moment former X-Factor contestant Wagner gives his namesake and Town boss David Wagner his backing for the play-off final.

The Brazilian singer - known for his unusual and unique performances in X-Factor in 2010 - has issued a video of support for Huddersfield ahead of their £200m game against Reading at Wembley on Monday.

In the short video clip, Wagner says: “Wagner is going to Wembley” before breaking into a rendition of “Ain’t Nobody Like Kachunga”.

It is the first celebrity backing for the club ahead of the biggest game in their recent history - throwing down a challenge to famous fan Sir Patrick Stewart.

But it is not the first backing from a far-flung destination for the Terriers. Dozens of fans are flying into the UK from across the World to support the team as they aim to get into the Premier League.

The Wagner clip has been posted on social media and has been viewed and retweeted hundreds of times.