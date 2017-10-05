Fire crews spent three hours rescuing a cow - from a sink hole in a farmer’s field.
Technical rescue specialists from Cleckheaton fire station were called to Birks Close Farm, off Village Street in Norwood Green at 9.20 on Thursday morning.
Firefighters and a farmer managed to dig out the cow but it took them several hours.
A fire brigade spokesman said: “Crews and the farmer managed to dig a hole around the cow.
“Once the hole was big enough to free the cow and its stuck back leg, crews used a cow lifting sling to lift it out of the hole - unharmed but a bit distressed.”