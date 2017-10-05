Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews spent three hours rescuing a cow - from a sink hole in a farmer’s field.

Technical rescue specialists from Cleckheaton fire station were called to Birks Close Farm, off Village Street in Norwood Green at 9.20 on Thursday morning.

Firefighters and a farmer managed to dig out the cow but it took them several hours.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “Crews and the farmer managed to dig a hole around the cow.

“Once the hole was big enough to free the cow and its stuck back leg, crews used a cow lifting sling to lift it out of the hole - unharmed but a bit distressed.”