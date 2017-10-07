Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mysterious hole that materialised in a Slaithwaite street four months ago is “a menace” that needs urgent attention, say locals.

Pensioner Carol Wolfenden, who lives yards from the mini sinkhole at the junction of Mona Street, Hill Top, said it has puzzled residents since it appeared over the summer.

“It’s right in the middle of the street. You have to drive onto the pavement to avoid it,” she explained.

In the time since the hole emerged it has got steadily bigger. It is now around two feet deep and presents a hazard for cars.

“If a car goes down it, it would be in a mess,” said Carol, 76.

“We reported it to the water board and the council. It took them five weeks to even come out and look at it.

“Workmen put some railings around it, and signs, but they keep blowing over. Then they left it for another six weeks. Then they came and dug a square out of it. It’s been like that now for three weeks.

“Me and others have rung the council many times but they have just left it. It’s dangerous, it’s a menace and it needs fixing because it’s still sinking in.”

Colne Valley Conservative councillor Donna Bellamy said she would investigate the complaint.

“This is the first I’ve heard of the hole. I will talk to Highways and see what they come back with,” she said.